Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Demant A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.