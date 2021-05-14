Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Deliveroo stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

