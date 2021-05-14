Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 7.1%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. 2,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 911,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

