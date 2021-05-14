Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO Purchases $37,680.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO John Purpura purchased 4,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $37,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,713 shares in the company, valued at $176,276.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $9.74 on Friday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

