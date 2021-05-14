DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,065 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PG&E were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PG&E by 344,170.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,601 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in PG&E by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PG&E by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 142,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

PCG stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

