DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 250.4% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $2,499,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.2729 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 82.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOF. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

