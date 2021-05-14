DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 41,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.60 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

