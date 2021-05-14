DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $982,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 75,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.