DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,905,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

