DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,286 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,804,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

