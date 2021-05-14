DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,683 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

