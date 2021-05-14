Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.15 and a 200-day moving average of $312.82. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

