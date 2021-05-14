Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of DE stock opened at $378.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

