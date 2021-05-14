DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $26.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE DCP traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.92. 11,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.