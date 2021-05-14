David R. Pelizzon Buys 120,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alphatec stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alphatec by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 62,249.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 207,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

