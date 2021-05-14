David C. Mathewson Purchases 350,000 Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Director David C. Mathewson acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLRS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 87,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,047. Timberline Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

