DAV Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.33 or 0.00637429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00075167 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,944.41 or 0.99696138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00225120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008986 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.