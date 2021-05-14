Datum Hits Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $339,193.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01167684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00110593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

