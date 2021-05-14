Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.61.

Shares of DDOG traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,593. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2,685.77 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $586,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after acquiring an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after acquiring an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,067,000 after purchasing an additional 486,305 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

