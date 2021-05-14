Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,578.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

