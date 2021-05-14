Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,382. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

