Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $164.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $137.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

DRI opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $128.53. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -139.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,546.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,244,000 after acquiring an additional 198,165 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 438.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

