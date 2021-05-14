Daniel Roitman Acquires 55,000 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 585,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.