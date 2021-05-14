Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000,870 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

