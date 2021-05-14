Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $328.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.10 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

