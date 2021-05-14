Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

