Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $160.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

