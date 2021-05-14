Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.43.

PDD opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

