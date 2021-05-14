DA Davidson Cuts Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $9.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of TUFN traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.36. 4,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,389. The company has a market capitalization of $271.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

