Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents makes up about 1.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 1,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

