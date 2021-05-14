Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other Cytokinetics news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $219,393.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,229 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 152,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,271 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.