Cwm LLC Sells 55 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $435.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.80. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $212.63 and a 1-year high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

