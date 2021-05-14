Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 2,041.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 407,227 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $6,920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $5,760,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Riot Blockchain Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.