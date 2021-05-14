Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

TQQQ opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $112.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

