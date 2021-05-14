Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.