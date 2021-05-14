Cwm LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 1,176.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

