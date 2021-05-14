Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 420.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2,068.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cable One by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Cable One by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,109.13.

CABO opened at $1,726.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,795.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,951.19. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

