CWM Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,442,000. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 170,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT opened at $144.20 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

