CWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,569 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $270.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.