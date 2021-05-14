CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,702,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 150.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

