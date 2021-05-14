CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,026 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

ATI stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

