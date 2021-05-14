CWM Advisors LLC Invests $350,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.87%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

