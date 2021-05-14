CWM Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

