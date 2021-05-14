CWM Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

