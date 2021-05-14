CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,608 ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ManTech International by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

