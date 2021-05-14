CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

