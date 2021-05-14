CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.17. 79,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

