CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives $0.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.69.

A number of research firms have commented on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of CV Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 406,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

