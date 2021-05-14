Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE CTOS opened at $10.03 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

