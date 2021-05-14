Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 134.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 53,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.